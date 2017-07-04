BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Eurobank says:
* Completes sale of 20,252,001 shares in Grivalia Properties via accelerated book building
* 10,000,000 shares were sold to Fairfax units
* Another 5,065,000 shares were allocated to various funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral