March 16 Eurocastle Investment Ltd:

* Normalised FFO()of 46.0 million euros ($49.35 million) or 0.70 euros per share() for full year

* Annual dividend of 33.1 million euros, or 0.525 euros per share reflecting increased Q4 dividend of 0.15 euros per share

* In addition, board of directors has declared a Q1 2017 dividend of 0.15 euros/share

* FY adjusted net asset value of 550.6 million euros, or 9.16 euros per share2, an increase of 1.81 euros per share (25 pct) over the year

* FY net profit after taxation of 131.4 million euros or 1.99 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)