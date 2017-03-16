EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Eurocastle Investment Ltd:
* Normalised FFO()of 46.0 million euros ($49.35 million) or 0.70 euros per share() for full year
* Annual dividend of 33.1 million euros, or 0.525 euros per share reflecting increased Q4 dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* In addition, board of directors has declared a Q1 2017 dividend of 0.15 euros/share
* FY adjusted net asset value of 550.6 million euros, or 9.16 euros per share2, an increase of 1.81 euros per share (25 pct) over the year
* FY net profit after taxation of 131.4 million euros or 1.99 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.