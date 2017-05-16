BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 EUROCENT SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 176,913 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT 836,309 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 10.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.