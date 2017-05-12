BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* 9 MONTH RENTAL ICOME EUR 137.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: