March 3 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Euromoney acquires risi, a leading price reporting agency,
for $125 million
* Founded in 1985, risi has been part of axio group, an
epiris managers' business, since 2013In calendar year 2016
risi's unaudited revenues were $29.6 million and its unaudited
ebitda was $7.7 million
* Risi's unaudited gross assets at december 31, 2016 were
$29.8 million
* On completion, euromoney will pay $125 million in cash for
risi, funded from its existing revolving credit facility
* Completion is subject to hart- scott-rodino approval in
united states, which is expected to take approximately four
weeks
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings-enhancing for
euromoney in its current financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: