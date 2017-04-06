BRIEF-wallstreet:online CEO Andre Kolbinger moves to chair supervisory board
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
April 6 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Acquisition
* Completed acquisition of 100 pct of equity of RISI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Iceland's central bank has cut its key interest rate for the fourth time in less than a year in response to a tourism boom that has strengthened the crown currency to levels not seen since a major banking crisis struck the North Atlantic island almost a decade ago.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board- net assets under management reached $135.6 billion at end of fiscal year 2017, compared to $116.8 billion previous year Source text for Eikon: