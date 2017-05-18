May 18 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* H1 revenue 203.2 million stg

* Interim dividend up 26 percent to 8.8 penceper share

* H1 pretax profit 15.6 million stg

* "progress we are seeing gives us confidence that we will meet board's expectations for full year"

* Board changed its dividend policy to increase dividend to approximately 40% of adjusted earnings each year

* Expect to deliver a full year performance in line with board's expectations

* Outlook for commodities and banking markets is improving whereas asset management sector is now facing headwinds

