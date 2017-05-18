May 18 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
:
* H1 revenue 203.2 million stg
* Interim dividend up 26 percent to 8.8 penceper share
* H1 pretax profit 15.6 million stg
* "progress we are seeing gives us confidence that we will
meet board's expectations for full year"
* Board changed its dividend policy to increase dividend to
approximately 40% of adjusted earnings each year
* Expect to deliver a full year performance in line with
board's expectations
* Outlook for commodities and banking markets is improving
whereas asset management sector is now facing headwinds
* Currency remains a tailwind at moment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: