Feb 22 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* To propose share capital increase through non-monetary contribution of up to 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), share premium of 1.549 euros per share and issue price of 2.549 euros per share

* To propose share capital increase through monetary contribution of up to 15.6 million euros, share premium of between 1.40 euros per share and 0.92 euros per share and issue price of between 2.40 euros per share and 1.92 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/2l6MFWd

($1 = 0.9517 euros)