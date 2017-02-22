BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:
* To propose share capital increase through non-monetary contribution of up to 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), share premium of 1.549 euros per share and issue price of 2.549 euros per share
* To propose share capital increase through monetary contribution of up to 15.6 million euros, share premium of between 1.40 euros per share and 0.92 euros per share and issue price of between 2.40 euros per share and 1.92 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/2l6MFWd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9517 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: