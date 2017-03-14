March 14 Euronet Worldwide Inc
* Euronet worldwide proposes to acquire moneygram for $15.20
per share
* Euronet worldwide inc - expected cost synergies of
approximately $60 million in second year post close of deal
* Euronet worldwide inc - deal valuing company at more than
$1 billion
* Euronet worldwide inc - sees meaningful accretion to
adjusted earnings post close of deal
* Euronet worldwide inc - deal also assumes approximately
$940 million of moneygram's debt outstanding
* Euronet worldwide inc - wells fargo securities, llc
serving as financial advisor for euronet
