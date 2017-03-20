BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Euronext NV:
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
* Launch of a new range of Morningstar European indices and associated instruments, traded on Euronext
* Offer to make available benchmark indices and create derivatives in Europe for investors
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement