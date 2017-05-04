BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 Euronext NV:
* Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 272,141 contracts in april 2017, up +28.8% compared to April 2016
* In April 2017, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 61,013 contracts, down by -13.8% compared to April 2016
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 535,173 contracts (-2.7% compared to end of April 2016)
* In April average daily transaction value on ETFs was EUR 549 million, flat compared to april 2016
* ETF offering remained stable this month with 809 listings at end of april compared to 790 end of 2016.
Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 264,189 contracts in April 2017, up +15.4% compared to April 2016
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.