* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month

* Average daily transaction value on ETFs was 511 million euros, down by -17.1 pct

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 227,450 contracts in March 2017, up +3.7 pct compared to March 2016 and down -2.4 pct from previous month

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 517,956 contracts (-8.0 pct compared to end of March 2016) and open interest was up at 14,565,756 contracts (+4.8% compared to end of march 2016).

* March 2017, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 55,226 contracts, down -9.4 pct compared to March 2016 and down -4.7 pct from previous month