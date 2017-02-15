Feb 15 Euronext Nv:

* In line with dividend policy, 1.42 euros per share dividend proposed for approval at AGM on 19 may 2017

* Decrease in FY revenue: -4.3 pct, to 496.4 million euros

* FY Stable EBITDA at 283.9 million euros ($300.17 million)translated into a strong improvement in EBITDA margin, to 57.2 pct (2015: 54.7 pct)

* FY operating profit 258.8 million euros versus 238.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA margin of 57.2 percent versus 54.7 percent year ago

* FY profit attributable to owners of the parent 197.0 million euros versus 172.7 million euros year ago

