Feb 15 Euronext Nv:
* In line with dividend policy, 1.42 euros per share
dividend proposed for approval at AGM on 19 may 2017
* Decrease in FY revenue: -4.3 pct, to 496.4 million euros
* FY Stable EBITDA at 283.9 million euros ($300.17
million)translated into a strong improvement in EBITDA margin,
to 57.2 pct (2015: 54.7 pct)
* FY operating profit 258.8 million euros versus 238.1
million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA margin of 57.2 percent versus 54.7 percent year
ago
* FY profit attributable to owners of the parent 197.0
million euros versus 172.7 million euros year ago
* As a result, the net profit for 2016 increased by 14.1
pct, to 197.0 million euros(2015: 172.7 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)