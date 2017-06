Feb 15 Euronext NV:

* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders

* Transaction is contingent on completion of merger of Deutsche Börse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc