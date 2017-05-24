May 24 EUROPACORP SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 151.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 147.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SLATE OF FILMS FOR MONTHS TO COME HAS BEEN DEVELOPED IN ORDER TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF ENGLISH-LANGUAGE FILMS TO FUEL OUR WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PIPELINE

* SLATE OF FILMS FOR MONTHS TO COME HAS BEEN DEVELOPED IN ORDER TO ALSO COME BACK TO THE HISTORIC LEVEL OF FRENCH-LANGUAGE PRODUCTION Source text: bit.ly/2rStD8Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)