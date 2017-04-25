April 25 European Assets Trust NV:

* Board has announced dividends of 0.7884 euro ($0.8568) per share for year to December 31, 2017 payable in three instalments in January, May and August

* Q1 NAV delivered a total return in Sterling terms of +9.2 percent against an index return of +7.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)