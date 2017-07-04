GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia learns to adapt to Korean tensions; Fed views awaited
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
July 4 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement
* Deal for approximately EUR40.7 million
* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank
* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent
* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT at $5.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.