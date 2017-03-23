BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics updates on phase 2 clinical trial results
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
March 23 Amgen Inc
* European Commission approves Amgevita™ (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* Amgen Inc- approval from EC grants a centralized marketing authorization with unified labeling in 28 countries that are members of EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland