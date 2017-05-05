May 5 EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE AG

* REG- EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S: AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR THE SALE OF A WIND FARM IN GERMANY WITH A CAPACITY OF 6.6 MW

* WIND PARK IS LOCATED IN GERMAN REGION OF BRANDENBURG

* EUROPEAN ENERGY GROUP OWNS 100% OF WIND FARM SOLD, WHICH IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND EXPECTED TO BE CONNECTED TO GRID IN Q2 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)