March 17 Europris ASA:

* Has agreed to take over five franchise stores

* Franchise take overs will supplement healthy pipeline of new stores, of which 14 are confirmed for 2017

* Will with effect from beginning of March 2017 take over franchise stores Åsen, Ålgård, Ganddal, Bogafjell and Klepp

* Expects positive effect on both revenue and profit longer term

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)