BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Euroseas Ltd
* Euroseas ltd. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 26.6 percent to $8.3 million
* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits