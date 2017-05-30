Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Euroseas Ltd:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel
* Euroseas Ltd - agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank
* Vessel is to be acquired at market price from Euromar Llc, company's joint venture with two private equity firms
* Vessel is expected to be delivered to company in june 2017
* Euroseas ltd - to purchase m/v em astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2,788 teu built in 2004
* Euroseas ltd - acquisition of em astoria is accretive to co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
NEW YORK, June 21 A bridge loan for up to US$13.7bn to back Amazon.com’s purchase of upscale grocer Whole Foods Markets, which is the second-largest US bridge this year, is stoking merger-related financing that has been stifled by prolonged uncertainty about the Trump administration’s policies.