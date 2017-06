May 22 EUROTECH SPA:

* ENTERS TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGAMBIENTE FVG AND A.L.P.I. (ASSOCIAZIONE ALLERGIE E PNEUMOPATIE INFANTILI) WITHIN PROJECT GENKI

* PROJECT GENKI AIMS TO MONITOR THE AIR QUALITY OF SOME LOCATIONS, IN ORDER TO INFORM CITIZENS ABOUT ENVIRONMENT IN URBAN CONTEXTS

* AS TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, PROVIDED TWO RELIASENS MONITORING SYSTEMS FOR FREE IN THE INITIAL PHASE OF THE PROJECT Source text: reut.rs/2q8qfGo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)