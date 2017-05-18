May 18 EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager tells La Stampa daily in an interview:

* Rescue talks over Italy's Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca are not very advanced but we have agreed a plan of action with all parties involved

* We are moving ahead as everyone has a constructive approach but it's not easy

* Making progress on Monte dei Paschi's restructuring plan, there is a "good discussion" ongoing over how to ensure bank is profitable and we are working "very well" with Italian authorities.

* Cutting staff to reduce costs is inevitable, it is always "very, very painful" for people and communities involved Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)