* FY net profit 62.1 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 561.4 million euros versus 334.4 million euros year ago

* Sees compound annual growth rate of revenue at 2-3 percent in 2017-2019

* Sees EBITDA margin to grow 100 bps until reaching 50 percent in 2017-2019

* Sees annual double-digit growth of dividends in 2017-2019

