BRIEF-Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network's share trade to halt pending announcement
June 16 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
Feb 24 Euskaltel Sa
* FY net profit 62.1 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 561.4 million euros versus 334.4 million euros year ago
* Sees compound annual growth rate of revenue at 2-3 percent in 2017-2019
* Sees EBITDA margin to grow 100 bps until reaching 50 percent in 2017-2019
* Sees annual double-digit growth of dividends in 2017-2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Company entered into it services purchase framework agreement with Yonyou
* Says it scraps asset restructuring due to changes in domestic market conditions, policies