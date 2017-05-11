Hasbro launches board game subscription service
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
May 11 EUTELSAT
* NINE MONTH REVENUES OF EUR 1,119 MILLION, DOWN 3.3% REPORTED AND 2.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE
* Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 364 MILLION, DOWN 4.9% REPORTED AND 4.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE
* ALL FULL YEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED
* ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 5.2 BILLION, REPRESENTING 3.4 YEARS OF REVENUES AT END Q3
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."