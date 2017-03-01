March 1 EV Energy Partners LP
* EV Energy Partners announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results, additional commodity hedges, year-end proved
reserves and 2017 guidance
* Q4 loss per share $3.31
* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 11 bcf of natural gas, 278
mbbls of oil and 547 mbbls of natural gas liquids
* Q4 2016 represents a 17 percent decrease from Q4 2015
production
* Qtrly total revenues $52.0 million versus $47.95 million
* "In 2017, we plan to increase our capital spending"
* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 average daily
production 167 - 185 mmcfe/d
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $30.0 million - $45.0
million
* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 total net
production 61,000 - 67,415 mmcfe
