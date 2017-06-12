June 12 Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue bonds worth up to 19 billion yuan ($2.79 billion)

* Says it sets up investment unit with registered capital worth 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r9KKCX； bit.ly/2sToYVk

