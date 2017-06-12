BRIEF-Fund managed by Pragma Inkaso buys debt portfolio of 73.8 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
June 12 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue bonds worth up to 19 billion yuan ($2.79 billion)
* Says it sets up investment unit with registered capital worth 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r9KKCX； bit.ly/2sToYVk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption