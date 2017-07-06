MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Everbright Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan
* Says 3-year bonds worth 3 billion yuan and 5-year bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4u7Sou
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing