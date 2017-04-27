April 27Everbright Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2017 third tranche 2-year corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.95 percent

* Says it issued 2017 third tranche 3-year corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iTg2Ks

