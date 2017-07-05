BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle
* Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle for $109 million
July 5Everbright Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it set 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds coupon rate at 4.58 percent for 3-year bonds and 4.70 percent for 5-year bonds
* Moody's says Austria's key credit strength is its wealthy, diversified and competitive economy
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia has set the coupon for its inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, a no-grow €750m perpetual non-call five-year, at 6% on final pre-rec books over €2.5bn, according to a lead.