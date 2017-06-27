BRIEF-Michael Ray reports 17.8 pct stake in Vera Bradley
* Michael C. Ray reports 17.8 percent stake in Vera Bradley Inc as of June 19, 2017 - SEC filing
June 27 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to boost capital investment unit's registered capital to 4.0 billion yuan ($587.11 million) from 2.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2rWPSuR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Michael C. Ray reports 17.8 percent stake in Vera Bradley Inc as of June 19, 2017 - SEC filing
* Welcomes announcement from Co-operative Bank on terms of capital raising plan
* SIGNS DEAL ABOUT INVESTING SEK 6.3 MILLION IN PARTLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY