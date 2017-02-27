BRIEF-H-Farm announces results on its buyback and takeover bid
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
Feb 27 Everbright Securities Co Ltd:
* Resolution regarding granting general mandate to issue co onshore debt financing instruments has been approved by board
* Aggregate issue size of company onshore debt financing instruments shall be not more than RMB80 billion
* Proceeds raised from issuance of co onshore debt financing instruments shall be used to fund company's business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.