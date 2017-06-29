June 29 Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd

* Fy ‍revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7% ​

* Fy profit attributable to owners of company hk$82.4 million versus loss of hk$685.7 million

* Board did not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 march 2017