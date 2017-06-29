BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
* Fy profit attributable to owners of company hk$82.4 million versus loss of hk$685.7 million
* Board did not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2toEw6M) Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery