BRIEF-Bowery Farming says raised $22.2 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Says it has raised $22.2 million in equity financing - sec filing
April 28 Evercore Partners Inc-
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
* Says on April 24, 2017, board appointed simon robertson as a director of board - sec filing
* Size of board was increased from ten to eleven directors upon appointment of Simon Robertson
* Size of board will decrease to nine directors upon retirements of Hessler, De Saint Phalle Source text: (bit.ly/2qg7r8N) Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: