EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
May 9 Evercore Partners Inc
* Evercore Partners Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Evercore agrees to sell its institutional trust and independent fiduciary business to Newport Group
* Evercore Partners Inc - completion of transaction is expected to occur at end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.