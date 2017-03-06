March 6 Everest Organics Ltd

* Says USFDA inspected our facility at Aroor village, from 27.02.2017 to 03.03.2017

* Says there is only one observation

* Says believe observation to be of minor in nature

* Says corrective & preventive action for this observation will be presented to USFDA shortly