April 24 Everest RE Group Ltd:
* Everest RE group reports first quarter 2017 results; 14
pct annualized net income return on equity
* Q1 operating earnings per share $6.29
* Q1 earnings per share $7.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly net investment income $122.3
million versus $102.5 million last year
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly gross written premiums were
$1.6 billion, an increase of 18 pct compared to Q1 of 2016
* Everest RE Group Ltd qtrly combined ratio was 86.0
percent, in line with q1 of 2016
