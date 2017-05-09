BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
May 9 Everi Holdings Inc
* Everi-Entered agreement that provides for $35.0 million, 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, $820.0 million 7-year senior secured term loan facility Source: (bit.ly/2qZrj09) Further company coverage:
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025