GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Everi Holdings Inc
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
* Everi Holdings Inc - Expects Q1 consolidated revenues to be in a range of approximately $233 million to $238 million
* Everi Holdings Inc - Sees its quarterly net loss to be in a range of approximately $6 million to $4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Everi Holdings Inc - Is seeking to refinance its outstanding $335 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021
* Everi Holdings Inc - Is also seeking to refinance its its existing first lien term loan that matures in 2020
* Everi Holdings Inc - Also expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 to be in a range of approximately $52 million to $54 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $221.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing