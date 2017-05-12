BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Everspin Technologies Inc:
* Everspin announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue $7.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin