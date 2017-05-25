May 25 Everstone Group:

* Everstone Group increases investment in Servion Global

* Investment increased to around $74 million

* Servion aims to double their revenue in 3 years from current U.S.$75 million Source text: [The Everstone Group has increased its investment in leading Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider Servion Global Solutions to around $74 million, on the back of its portfolio firm posting strong revenue growth and witnessing a significant jump in profitability. Everstone and Solmark, an equity fund started by technology entrepreneurs, had initially acquired a controlling stake in Servion in November 2014 through Evertech Pte Ltd, Everstone Group’s technology investing platform. The latest round also includes investments by a large part of Servion’s management team and the founders on the back of new customer wins and strong revenue and EBITDA growth]