May 25 Everstone Group:
* Everstone Group increases investment in Servion Global
* Investment increased to around $74 million
* Servion aims to double their revenue in 3 years from
current U.S.$75 million
Source text:
[The Everstone Group has increased its investment in leading
Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider Servion
Global Solutions to around $74 million, on the back of its
portfolio firm posting strong revenue growth and witnessing a
significant jump in profitability.
Everstone and Solmark, an equity fund started by technology
entrepreneurs, had initially acquired a controlling stake in
Servion in November 2014 through Evertech Pte Ltd, Everstone
Group’s technology investing platform.
The latest round also includes investments by a large part of
Servion’s management team and the founders on the back of new
customer wins and strong revenue and EBITDA growth]