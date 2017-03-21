PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 EVINE Live Inc
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment authorized increase of principal amount of term loan by $6 million - sec filing
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment extended term of pnc credit agreement from may 1, 2020 to march 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)