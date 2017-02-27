UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Evogene Ltd:
* Evogene reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.5 million
* Evogene ltd - company estimates that its net cash usage for full year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million
* Evogene Ltd - net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6.6 million compared with a net loss of $5.5 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources