* Evogene reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.5 million

* Evogene ltd - company estimates that its net cash usage for full year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million

* Evogene Ltd - net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6.6 million compared with a net loss of $5.5 million for same period in 2015