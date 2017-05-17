UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Evogene Ltd
* Evogene reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $700,000 versus $2.0 million
* Evogene Ltd - continues to expect that its net cash usage for full-year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million
* Evogene Ltd - by end of quarter, there has been an about 8 percent net reduction in total headcount for co since year end 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Evogene ltd - "as we look forward", expect decline in revenues to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources