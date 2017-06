May 31 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti

Evoke Pharma says remain on track to initiate and complete our PK study in second half of this year with our NDA submission by late 2017 or early 2018