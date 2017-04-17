UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Evolable Asia Corp
* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited from DeNA Co.,Ltd. on May 16
* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will hold 100 percent voting power of Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vjcD1o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources