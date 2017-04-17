April 17 Evolable Asia Corp

* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited from DeNA Co.,Ltd. on May 16

* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will hold 100 percent voting power of Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vjcD1o

