BRIEF-Carlyle Group says closing of collateralized loan obligation fund in Europe totaling EUR 413.5 mln
* Carlyle group lp says closing of a collateralized loan obligation fund in europe totaling eur 413.5 million
March 28 Evolent Health Inc :
* Evolent Health, Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* announced pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 7.5 million shares of its class A common stock to be sold by UPMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlyle group lp says closing of a collateralized loan obligation fund in europe totaling eur 413.5 million
* Says second independent proxy firm recommends shareholders vote only WHITE management proxy
* Omada Health says raised $50 million in fundraising round led by Cigna Corp