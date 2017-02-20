BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ):
* Evolution signs agreement with White Hat Gaming, gaming platform provider, for Live Casino provision
* White Hat Gaming will extend its existing casino content offering with Evolution's award-winning Live Casino games portfolio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.