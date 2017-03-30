March 30 Evolva Holding SA:

* FY revenues of 9.6 million Swiss francs ($9.63 million) (2015: 13.4 million francs)

* FY net loss 35.8 million francs versus loss 31.8 million francs a year ago

* Cash position of 47.5 million Swiss francs on Dec. 31, 2016

* Agreement with Cargill on the Stevia Project expected to be announced next week

* Expects 2017 revenues from research and development in the range of the achievements in 2015 and 2016

* Expect to enter 2-3 partnerships for new products and/or for new research and development programmes in 2017